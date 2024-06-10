Manipur: Cops Part Of Advance Security Team Attacked In Jiribam Ahead Of CM's Visit

Cops part of the advance security team of Manipur Police were injured after they were attacked by unidentified armed miscreants during their visit to Jiribam ahead of Chief Minister Biren Singh's scheduled visit to the area.
Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, an NDTV report quoted police as saying, who added that the shootout was still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53 on Monday afternoon.
At least two security personnel were reportedly injured in the attack.
The Monday ambush comes in the backdrop of surge in violence in the region which began on June 6 after the recovery of the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old Meitei farmer who had been missing for weeks.
The discovery of Singh's body sparked outrage among residents, prompting urgent calls for enhanced security measures and the right to arm themselves for protection.
The situation worsened and reportedly spilled over into neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 people from multiple ethnic backgrounds sought refuge in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence spreading their homeland.
On Saturday, suspected militants torched a police outpost and set fire in several houses in Jirbam. According to reports, the incidents occurred around 12:30 am when the militants torched the Jiri police outpost in the Chotobekra area along the Barak river.
The gunmen were suspected to be hill-based militants who launched additional assaults in Lamtai khunou and Modhupur, approximately 220 km from the state capital Imphal.
A district official in Jiribam speaking told PTI that several houses have been burnt, mainly in the outskirts of Jiribam district.
A commando team from Manipur Police was flown to Jiribam on Saturday morning from Imphal to help with the security operations against the militants.