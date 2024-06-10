National

Manipur: Cops Part Of Advance Security Team Attacked In Jiribam Ahead Of CM's Visit

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, police said, adding, that the shootout was still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53 on Monday afternoon.

PTI/File
Chief Minister Biren Singh's is scheduled visit to Jiribam area of Manipur Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Cops part of the advance security team of Manipur Police were injured after they were attacked by unidentified armed miscreants during their visit to Jiribam ahead of Chief Minister Biren Singh's scheduled visit to the area.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, an NDTV report quoted police as saying, who added that the shootout was still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53 on Monday afternoon.

At least two security personnel were reportedly injured in the attack.

The Monday ambush comes in the backdrop of surge in violence in the region which began on June 6 after the recovery of the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old Meitei farmer who had been missing for weeks.

The discovery of Singh's body sparked outrage among residents, prompting urgent calls for enhanced security measures and the right to arm themselves for protection.

ALSO READ | Manipur Violence: Militants Torch Police Outpost, Set Several Houses On Fire Amid Tension Over Jiribam Man Killing

The situation worsened and reportedly spilled over into neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 people from multiple ethnic backgrounds sought refuge in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence spreading their homeland.

On Saturday, suspected militants torched a police outpost and set fire in several houses in Jirbam. According to reports, the incidents occurred around 12:30 am when the militants torched the Jiri police outpost in the Chotobekra area along the Barak river.

The gunmen were suspected to be hill-based militants who launched additional assaults in Lamtai khunou and Modhupur, approximately 220 km from the state capital Imphal.

A district official in Jiribam speaking told PTI that several houses have been burnt, mainly in the outskirts of Jiribam district.

A commando team from Manipur Police was flown to Jiribam on Saturday morning from Imphal to help with the security operations against the militants.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: 4 YouTubers Killed In Head-on Collision Between 2 Cars In Amroha
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  3. SC Extends Deadline Given To AAP To Vacate Its Rouse Avenue Office
  4. MHT CET Result Date 2024: PCM, PCB Results To Be Out On Or Before June 19 | Where To Check
  5. Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Commits Suicide
  2. Imran Khan Says He Was At His ‘Weakest’ After His Divorce From His Wife Avantika Malik: I Was Close To Nothingness
  3. Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai
  4. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  5. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
Sports News
  1. ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics
  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Preview: Babar Azam & Co Eye Big Win In Do-Or-Die
  4. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time