Manipur Violence: Militants Torch Police Outpost, Set Several Houses On Fire Amid Tension Over Jiribam Man Killing

The gunmen suspected to be hill-based militants launched additional assaults in Lamtai khunou and Modhupur, approximately 220 km from the state capital Imphal.

Suspected militants initiated multiple attacks in Manipur's Jiribam district as they torched a police outpost and set fire in several houses on Saturday.

According to reports, the incidents occurred around 12:30 am when the militants torched the Jiri police outpost in the Chotobekra area along the Barak river.

A district official in Jiribam speaking told PTI that several houses have been burnt, mainly in the outskirts of Jiribam district.

A commando team from Manipur Police was flown to Jiribam on Saturday morning from Imphal to help with the security operations against the militants.

Meanwhile, newly elected Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has urged the state government to protect the lives and properties of the people of Jiribam district.

Akoijam told reporters at a press conference here that, "I have talked with district officials of Jiribam. They said some reinforcements have reached. While those in the town are being provided security, those in peripheral areas are not being provided security."

Nearly 239 people mostly women and children have been evacuated from their villages in the Jiribam district and are taking shelter at the sports complex in Jiri town after violence broke out following the killing of a man allegedly by militants, officials said Saturday.

What Happened In Jiribam?

On June 6, the Jiribam district administration had clamped an indefinite curfew in the district following the killing of a 59-year-old man belonging to one communtiy allegedly by militants belonging to another community.

The killing triggered fresh ethnic flare-up in the district which had remained unaffected by the violence.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition comprising Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife which has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

