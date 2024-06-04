Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Angomcha Bimol Akoijam And Kachui Timothy Zimik Lead In Inner And Outer Manipur

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP fielded a new candidate, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, while the Congress named Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2019, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh defeated the runner up candidate- Oinam Nabakishore Singh of Congress party by- 16,830 votes.