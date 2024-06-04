Elections

Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Angomcha Bimol Akoijam And Kachui Timothy Zimik Lead In Inner And Outer Manipur

Voting for Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results
Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency profile

Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is made up of 32 assembly constituency segments.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. - PTI
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Narrows Gap With NDA, Now Leading On 222 Seats

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Manipur Lok Sabha Results LIVE

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is leading, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh trails

Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE

Kachui Timothy Zimik is leading while Alfred Kanngam S Arthur trails

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP fielded a new candidate, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, while the Congress named Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2019, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh defeated the runner up candidate- Oinam Nabakishore Singh of Congress party by- 16,830 votes.

In Outer Manipur, Lorho S Pfoze of NPF party won with 3,62,707 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The runner up was Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP who lost by a margin of 75,649 votes.

