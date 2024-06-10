National

Modi 3.0 Govt: Here's What PM's First File After Taking Oath For 3rd Straight Term Is About

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is "fully committed to 'kisan kalyan', adding that the first file signed after taking charge is related to farmer welfare.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Narendra Modi, who took oath as prime minister for a record third time on Sunday, signed the first file of the 3.0 government on Monday, June 10. The first file signed by PM Modi after taking oath pertains to release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds.

Through the first file after assuming charge as PM for the 3rd straight term, Modi authorised the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.

After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is "fully committed to 'kisan kalyan', adding that the first file signed after taking charge is related to farmer welfare.

ALSO READ | Stock Market: Sensex Breaches 77,000-Mark For 1st Time, Nifty Hits Record High In Early Trade Day After Modi's Oath

"We want to keep working even more for farmers and agriculture sector in times to come," PM Modi said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Underperforms, Cong Revives Under INDIA Bloc | Winners List

Along with Narendra Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience as they also held senior positions in his second term.

Party president JP Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were the fresh faces in the Modi cabinet.


Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: 4 YouTubers Killed In Head-on Collision Between 2 Cars In Amroha
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  3. SC Extends Deadline Given To AAP To Vacate Its Rouse Avenue Office
  4. MHT CET Result Date 2024: PCM, PCB Results To Be Out On Or Before June 19 | Where To Check
  5. Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Commits Suicide
  2. Imran Khan Says He Was At His ‘Weakest’ After His Divorce From His Wife Avantika Malik: I Was Close To Nothingness
  3. Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai
  4. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  5. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
Sports News
  1. ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics
  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Preview: Babar Azam & Co Eye Big Win In Do-Or-Die
  4. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time