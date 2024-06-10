Modi 3.0 Govt: Here's What PM's First File After Taking Oath For 3rd Straight Term Is About

Narendra Modi, who took oath as prime minister for a record third time on Sunday, signed the first file of the 3.0 government on Monday, June 10. The first file signed by PM Modi after taking oath pertains to release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds.
Through the first file after assuming charge as PM for the 3rd straight term, Modi authorised the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.
After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."
"We want to keep working even more for farmers and agriculture sector in times to come," PM Modi said.
Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.
Along with Narendra Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience as they also held senior positions in his second term.
Party president JP Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were the fresh faces in the Modi cabinet.