Nupur Sharma Should Apologise To The Country For Her Disturbing Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday blamed suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for instigating "unfortunate incidents" across the country with her remarks against Prophet Muhammad and said that she should "apologise to the whole country".



The apex court castigated Sharma for her "disturbing" remark and said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.



While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea.

“These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country…These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said during the hearing.



Commenting on the matter, Justice Surya Kant said, "We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," said Justice Surya Kant."



The court's statement comes following the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur. The two accused, who have been arrested, cited Sharma's comments in their viral murder video.

The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court has rightly called out suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for being "single-handedly responsible for igniting emotions across the country" with her remark against the Prophet, and that the ruling party should hang its head in shame. Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court has held a mirror to this government and called out the "base ugliness" of its actions.

"It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said the Indian National Congress will never cease its fight against "polarising anti-national forces" of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens bear the consequences of their "perverse actions".



(with inputs from PTI)