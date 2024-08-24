National

Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Air Force To Bring Bodies Of Deceased To Maharashtra On Saturday

The victims were from Varangaon, Daryapur, Talvel, and Bhusaval in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. CM Eknath Shinde spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured all possible help.

Nepal Bus Accident
Indian bus falls into river in Nepal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An Indian Air Force plane will bring the bodies of the Maharashtra pilgrims killed in a bus accident in Nepal to Nashik on Saturday, officials have said.

Tragedy struck north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Friday as at least 27 pilgrims from the region died after the tourist bus they were travelling in veered off the highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi river in central Nepal.

The victims were from Varangaon, Daryapur, Talvel and Bhusaval in Jalgaon district, 470 km from Mumbai, officials said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured all possible help, they added.

An Indian Air Force plane will transport the bodies to Nashik on Saturday, said a state government release late on Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the Anbookhaireni area in Chitawan district of Nepal when the bus from Gorakhpur carrying 43 passengers, including the driver and two helpers, was heading towards Kathmandu from Pokhara.

While 16 people died on the spot, 11 succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force (APF) Shailendra Thapa told PTI in Kathmandu.

Sixteen people who sustained injuries have been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, he said.

The passengers were part of a group of 104 Indian pilgrims who arrived in Nepal from Maharashtra in three buses two days ago for a 10-day tour of the Himalayan nation, MyRepublica news portal reported.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths in a message on X.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said the state government was in touch with the relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse said this group of pilgrims had travelled to Ayodhya four days ago.

Khadse, who hails from Jalgaon district, told PTI that he visited the families of the victims and survivors after learning about the tragedy.

Union minister Raksha Khadse, his daughter-in-law, will travel to Kathmandu as she had received permission from the PMO to oversee the return of the victims and survivors, he added.

The Maharashtra government identified 16 persons from Jalgaon as "reported deceased".

Ramjeet alias Munna, Sarla Rane (42), Bharti Jawade (62), Tulshiram Tawade (62), Sarla Tawade (62), Sandeep Sarode (45), Pallavi Sarode (43), Anup Sarode (22), Ganesh Bharambe (40), Nilima Dhande (57), Pankaj Bhangade (45), Pari Bharambe (8 years), Anita Patil, Vijaya Jhawade (50), Rohini Jhawade (51) and Prakash Kodi reportedly died in the accident, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN's Das-Rahim Look To Cut Down PAK Score In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  4. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  5. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
Football News
  1. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  2. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  3. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  4. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  5. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling, Oppn To Hold Protest
  2. Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody
  3. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  4. Maharashtra: Police Exhumes Body Of 3-Year-Old Girl After Driver, Parents Bury Her Following Car Accident
  5. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Main Accused Roy’s Mother Says 'If I Had Been More Strict, This Would Not Have Happened'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. UN Rights Chief Raises Alarm About Myanmar's Rohingya Civilians Trapped By Fighting
  2. Voicing Dissent: Bangladesh's Artist Community Speaks Up"
  3. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'