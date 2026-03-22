NCERT Textbooks Row: Should Courts Need To Step In To Save The Day?

A comparison between the history of the Mughals given in the previous edition and the new edition shows a similar trend. A balanced, neutral account of the Mughal rulers, their military campaigns and their alliances with the Rajputs has been replaced by an account of the loot, plunder, forced conversions to Islam, destruction of Hindu temples, killing of Hindu men and enslavement of women and children by the Mughal kings. Emphasis is placed on the brutality and ruthlessness of Babur, where he is described to 13-year-old readers as “slaughtering entire populations of cities, enslaving women and children, and taking pride in erecting ‘towers of skulls’ made from the slaughtered people of plundered cities”. Akbar, who was described in earlier textbooks as a secular ruler who abolished jaziya (religious tax on non-Muslims) and promoted religious exchange and synthesis, is now described as having ordered the massacre of 30,000 civilians, and having enslaved the surviving women and children with the object of defeating ‘the infidels’ and establishing Islam. His message of victory is reproduced, where he is stated to have proclaimed that he has “erased the signs of infidelity from their [the infidel’s] minds and have destroyed temples in those places and also all over Hindustan” “with the help of our bloodthirsty sword”. The practice of jauhar (ritual mass suicide by self-immolation) by Rajput women is glorified as being “a heroic act of final resistance and a means of preserving one’s honour”. Aurangzeb is recorded as having ordered governors of all his provinces “to demolish schools and temples of the infidels and put down their teachings and religious practices”. It is said that during his reign, “temples at Banaras, Mathura, Somnath, among many others, were destroyed, as well as Jain temples and Sikh gurudwaras”.