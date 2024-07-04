Modi To Visit Russia On July 8-9 Then Austria In First Visit By Indian PM In 41 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in Russia on July 8 and 9 and will then travel to Austria, in a first visit by an Indian PM to the country in 41 years. In his two-day visit to Moscow, PM Modi will hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries.
After concluding his trip to Russia, Modi will travel to Austria as the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to the country in 41 years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
PM Modi's trip to Russia will be his first to the country in nearly five years.
His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.
Earlier in March, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said PM Modi has an open invitation to visit Russia, Russia-based TASS reported.
Peskov had stated that "In any case, [Putin and Modi] will meet in the first half of this year." He noted that Putin and PM Modi will meet in a multilateral format on the platforms of international events and in a bilateral format.
His statement came after PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin and reiterated India's stand on dialogue and diplomacy as a way for the resolution of the ongoing war against Ukraine, according to an official release.
During his visit to Austria, PM Modi will call on President Alexander Van der Bellen. PM Modi will also hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
PM Modi and Karl Nehammer will also address business leaders from India and Austria. PM Modi will interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow and Vienna.