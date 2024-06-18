India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report

China's Nuclear Stockpile Much Smaller Than Russia, US: The report said China's stockpile of nuclear warheads is still expected to remain much smaller than the stockpiles of either of Russia and the US. "China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country," said Hans M Kristensen, Associate Senior Fellow with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and Director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). But in nearly all of the nuclear-armed states there are either plans or a significant push to increase nuclear forces, Kristensen said.