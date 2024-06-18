International

India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report

Swedish think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report said some 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and nearly all of them belonged to Russia or the US, adding that for the first time, China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert.

AP/Representative
The nuclear power plant of Jaslovske Bohunice is pictured, in Bohunice, western Slovakia, March 22, 2000. Photo: AP/Representative
info_icon

A Swedish think-tank report said that India has more nuclear warheads than Pakistan, adding that both the countries continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said, in a report, said all nuclear-armed nations continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.

SIPRI Report On Nuclear Arsenals | Key Points

  • Several Countries Deployed Nuclear-Capable Weapon Systems In 2023: Nine nuclear-armed nations including the US, Russia, France, China, India and Pakistan, continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023, a report by Swedish think-tank SIPRI said on Monday, adding that several of these countries deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.

  • Nuclear Warheads On 'High Operational Alert': SIPRI said China's nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and it is expected to keep growing. The report said some 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and nearly all of them belonged to Russia or the US. However, for the first time China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert, it said.

"Around 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles. Nearly all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the US, but for the first time China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert," the report said.

  • India's Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak: The report put India's 'stored' nuclear warheads at 172 in January this year while the number for Pakistan was 170. India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023, it said, adding that both India and Pakistan continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023. While Pakistan remains the main focus of India's nuclear deterrent, India appears to be placing growing emphasis on longer-range weapons, including those capable of reaching targets throughout China, the report added.

  • Total Global Inventory: Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12,121 warheads in January 2024, about 9,585 were in military stockpiles for potential use, the report said. An estimated 3,904 of those warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft -- 60 more than in January 2023 -- and the rest were in central storage, it said.

  • 90% Of All Nuclear Weapons With Russia, US: The SIPRI report said Russia and the US together possess almost 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons. The sizes of their respective military stockpiles seem to have remained relatively stable in 2023, although Russia is estimated to have deployed around 36 more warheads with operational forces than in January 2023, it said.

  • 'Possibility For Nuclear-Armed Countries To Threaten...': According to the report, India, Pakistan and North Korea are all pursuing the capability to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles, something Russia, France, the UK, the US and more recently China already have. This would enable a rapid potential increase in deployed warheads, as well as the possibility for nuclear-armed countries to threaten the destruction of significantly more targets, it said.

  • China's Nuclear Stockpile Much Smaller Than Russia, US: The report said China's stockpile of nuclear warheads is still expected to remain much smaller than the stockpiles of either of Russia and the US. "China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country," said Hans M Kristensen, Associate Senior Fellow with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and Director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). But in nearly all of the nuclear-armed states there are either plans or a significant push to increase nuclear forces, Kristensen said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: PM Modi In Varanasi Today; Red Alert For Heatwave In Delhi
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  4. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  5. Unseen And Uncounted: The True Cost Of Heatwaves In India
Entertainment News
  1. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  2. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  3. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  4. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  5. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Take On Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Portugal Vs Czech Republic In Euro 2024 Clash
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: England Boss Gareth Southgate Faces Major Concern With Midfield Balance, Says Pundit Gary Neville
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Injury Leaves Deschamps Concerned After FRA's 1-0 Win Over AUT
  4. WI Vs AFG: West Indies Script History, Become First Team To Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup
  5. Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response
World News
  1. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  2. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  3. Extreme Weather Events In 2024: The New Normal?
  4. Watch: Kanye West Surprises Fans With Wangmania Wrestling Event Appearance In Tokyo, Japan
  5. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s