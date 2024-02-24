Meghalaya: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed For Stealing Liquor Bottle, Two Arrested

A 10-year-old boy was murdered and his body was left in the garden of a house in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The police said that two people have been arrested in the case so far.
The incident occurred in Umtyngar village on February 18, where the boy was reportedly killed for stealing a bottle of liquor.
A person named Shynsharlang Nonghyndah reported to the police on February 19 as he founf the young boy's body in the garden of Comand Nongran, a resident of Umtyngar village.
Subsequently, a first information report was lodged at the Patharkhmah police station.
Ri-Bhoi superintendent of police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa confirmed the incident, stating that the deceased boy had gone missing on February 17.
A cognizable case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
Arrests and interrogation:
Two suspects namely Banshngai Tyngsong (28) and Pynshailang Warjri (32), residents of Umtyngar, were arrested.
After intensive interrogation, it was revealed that the boy had stayed at the shed of one of the suspects on the evening of February 17.
Further it was known that the next morning when the victim attempted to flee with a liquor bottle belonging to one of the suspects, in a fit of anger, Tyngsong and his accomplice Warjri chased, thrashed and smothered the boy with a bag.
Subsequently, they concealed the body near a forested area and transported it to the garden of a local resident, Nongran, in the evening.
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the SP said, “recreation of the crime scene will be carried out for the perpetrators to reveal the whole sequence of the crime.”
The accused were presented before a local court in Nongpoh, which remanded them to five days in police custody, reportedly.