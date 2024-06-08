From Politicians To Actors, Tributes Pour In For Media Revolutionary Ramoji Rao

Media baron and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao passed away early on Saturday at the age of 88. According to sources, Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad following respiratory issues.
Rao, who revolutionalised the news and entertainment industry, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan. He also created a sensation in the media industry in the undivided Andhra Pradesh with Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels.
From PM-designated Narendra Modi to film industry figures, tributes poured in for the veteran media personality.
MODI'S TRIBUTE TO THE 'VISIONARY'
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi extended his condolences over Ramoji Rao's passing and said that it is "extremely saddening". In a post on X, Modi said that Rao was a "visionary" who changed the face of the Indian media.
"His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he added.
Modi said that he grateful to have gotten the opportunity to have interacted with Rao.
PRESIDENT SAYS INDIA HAS LOST A 'TITAN OF MEDIA'
Expressing condolences over Ramoji Rao's demise, President Droupadi Murmu said that "India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment industry".
"Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society," she added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his 'heartfelt condolences' over the demise of the Ramoji group chairman, who was also a "pioneering figure in the Indian media industry".
"His contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape," Rahul said in his X post.
AMIT SHAH'S TRIBUTE TO RAMOJI'S 'UNMATCHED IMAGINATION'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ramoji Rao's "unmatched imagination", which led him to introduce optimistic changes in the wide range of sectors that he worked in, from media to finance to tourism.
"Although the legendary personality is no longer with us, his legacy will remain an undying source of inspiration for generations," Shah said.
NIRMALA SITHARAM'S TRIBUTE TO RAMOJI'S 'LEGACY'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid respects to Ramoji Rao at the Corporate Office of the Ramoji Film City. She hailed his "remarkable contribution" in the journalism field and the legacy he has left behind in the Telugu speaking world.
MK STALIN EXTENDS CONDOLENCES
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also expressed grief over Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao's passing.
"His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time," Stalin said in a X post.
PINARAYI VIJAYAN REMEMBERS RAMOJI'S CONTRIBUTION
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his heartfelt condolences over Ramoji Rao's demise and said that his vision, curiosity, foresight and determination serves as an example and inspiration to everyone.
"Ramoji Rao played an unparalleled role in the growth of vernacular media, and his contributions to the film industry were equally significant. He also stood by Kerala during its crises, notably contributing to the post-flood reconstruction efforts," Vijayan said.
RAMOJI'S RAO DEATH A 'GREAT SHOCK': CHANDRABABU NAIDU
To be Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over Ramoji Rao's passing.
"Sri Ramoji is the property of the Telugu people who left a most influential mark on their lives. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people....for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal," Naidu said in his X post.
Remembering his 4-decade-old association with Ramoji Rao, Naidu said that his approach towards life brought the two closer.
KTR'S TRIBUTE TO THE 'SELF MADE MAN'
BRS leader KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao and said, "he was a self made man whose story is inspirational".
"His life & his journey is a testament of how one can achieve great success despite all odds. He has left an indelible mark in the Telugu media & entertainment world," he added.
FILM PERSONALITIES PAY TRIBUTE TO RAMOJI RAO
Superstar Rajnikanth expressed condolences over the passing of "his mentor and well wisher", terming him to be a "great kingmaker in politics".
"He was my guide and inspiration in my life," Rajnikanth added.
Film production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, paid tribute to the legendary Ramoji Rao from the seats of the upcoming film Game Changer, featuring actor Ram Charan.
"The way you paved countless paths with your vision has defined today's cinema," the production house said.
Ram Charan also said that the media veteran would forever be remembered for "his warm personality and remarkable contribution to the Telugu people".
Actor Mahesh Babu said that the Ramoji Film City is a "testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema", adding that his legacy will live on forever and inspire everyone.
Meanwhile, director and Bahubali-RRR fame, SS Rajamouli said that the only way to pay tribute to Ramoji Rao is by conferring him with "Bharat Ratna".
Varun Tej Konidela said that Ramoji Rao's demise has left a significant void in the world of journalism and films.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, "Ramoji Rao’s death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution."
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad meanwhile thanked the media veteran for all his great contributions.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that him and wife Genelia are actors today "thanks to his belief in giving chances to new comers". Ramoji Rao "dared to do things no one dreamt of", he added.
"His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Deshmukh said.