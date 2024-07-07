National

Mayawati Demands CBI Probe Into Killing Of BSP Leader In Chennai; Madras HC Allows Burial In Tiruvallur

Madras HC on Sunday allowed the burial of K Armstrong in Tiruvallur district after the government opposed the plea saying it was a residential area and that it had identified three other spots for the burial.

Mayawati pays respects to deceased BSP leader K Armstrong
Mayawati pays respects to deceased BSP leader K Armstrong Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, called for a CBI investigation into the killing of her party's Tamil Nadu president, K Armstrong, who was hacked to death on Friday.

She expressed doubt about the arrested individuals being the actual perpetrators and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to transfer the case to the Central agency for a fair investigation and justice for the victim.

BSP Tamil Nadu Chief Armstrong - PTI
BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Did BSP Chief Mayawati Say?

Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to Armstrong here and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

Expressing anguish over Armstrong's death, she also said the way he was killed, by a group of assailants late in the evening, showed "there was nothing called law and order" in the state.

CM Stalin must ensure justice for Armstrong and transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The way he was killed, shows there is nothing called law and order in Tamil Nadu. Those who have killed him, the real culprits have not been nabbed," she said.

"The real culprits have not been nabbed. Transfer the probe to CBI. We are not hopeful that the state government will ensure justice. So, refer the matter to CBI immediately," she demanded.

The BSP leader further said Dalits all over the state were were apprehensive following Armstrong's killing and urged the CM to ensure their safety.

The BSP has taken the matter seriously, but party workers should not take law and order into their hands, she said.

BSP leader K Armstrong - X
Tamil Nadu: BSP Leader K Armstrong Killed By 6-Member Gang In Chennai; Police Launches Hunt

BY Outlook Web Desk

Madras HC Allows BSP Leader's Burial In Tiruvallur

The Madras High Court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office here. The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The government opposed the plea, saying the party office was located in a residential area.

Armstrong (52), chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by a group of assailants on Friday.

His wife moved the HC with a plea to bury him in the party office here. The plea came up before Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran later informed the judge that the government had allowed the burial to be held at a land belonging to Armstrong's relative in Pothur in Tiruvallur district and the necessary orders were also given for the process.

The petitioner also accepted the proposal, following which the judge directed that Armstrong's body be buried at Pothur.

The judge directed the petitioner to hold a peaceful funeral procession and asked the police to give protection.

(With PTI inputs)

