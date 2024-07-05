National

Tamil Nadu: BSP Leader K Armstrong Killed By 6-Member Gang In Chennai; Police Launches Hunt

According to PTI, the two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong near his house in Perambur causing severe injuries to him, and fled.

BSP leader K Armstrong
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was attacked by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday and later he succumbed to his injuries.

According to PTI, the two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong near his house in Perambur causing severe injuries to him, and fled.

The former councillor of Chennai Corporation died on the way to the hospital.

The police have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the suspects.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We are conducting an investigation. The murder seems to be linked to an earlier killing." 

Reportedly the police officials have claimed this to be a revenge murder which is related to the death of a gangster named Arcot Suresh, last year.

The opposition criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, saying the killing shows that the law and order situation in the state is getting worse. 

According to NDTV, Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy said, "What do I say when the state chief of a national party is murdered? The law and order is shameful. There is no fear of law or the police".

Mayawati consoled the death of Armstrong through a post on X where she called him 'a strong Dalit voice' and urged the Tamil Nadu government to punish the accused. 

She wrote, "The gruesome killing of Mr K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty."

