Rajasthan Woman Kidnapped, Killed By Own Family For Marrying Against Wishes; Body Burnt

A 24-year-old woman was killed by her own family for marrying against their choice in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.
The family members kidnapped her in front of her husband -- Ravi Bheel -- and later killed her. They then proceeded to burn her body at a cremation ground.
The victim had married Bheel against her family's wishes, because of which they constantly had to change their locations to escape any unfortunate actions from them, India Today reported.
However, when the family found about the woman's whereabouts in a village in Madhya Pradesh, they went there and kidnapped her.
Deputy superintendent Jai Prakash Atal said that the husband alleged that his wife was kidnapped while withdrawing cash from an ATM.
"Police initiated action and discovered through investigation that the woman was killed and cremated by her family members. CCTV footage indicated the involvement of four to five individuals," Atal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
As the woman was abducted, Bheel rushed to the police station to file a complaint. But by the time cops reached the spot, the victim's corpse had burnt more than 80 per cent by then.
Family members then fled the cremation ground, the report said. Police have sent the woman's burnt remains for forensic examination and further probe is underway.
The incident comes just five days after a woman's family allegedly got her husband of five years killed by contract killers for marrying against their wishes. '
The woman's father and uncle had allegedly hired four men to kill her husband, identified as Bhulesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Suniti said that the four accused -- Awadhesh, Neeraj Yadav, Yashpal and Titu -- had come to Noida and allegedly strangled Bhulesh and took his autorickshaw.
The DCP said that the vehicle used in connection with the alleged incident, a towel used for strangulation, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakhs received in exchange for committing the murder have also been recovered from the accused.
(With PTI inputs)