BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital

Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Armstrong on Friday was hacked to death by six unidentified people near his residence in Chennai's Perambur area. As per initial reports, a group of unidentified bike-borne assailants attacked Armstrong with knives which left him fatally injured on the road.

PTI
BSP Tamil Nadu Chief Armstrong Photo: PTI
A day after the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was allegedly hacked to death, police have detained eight suspects in connection with the case.

Chennai Additional Commissioner (North) Asra Garg confirmed the detention of the suspects. It has been reported that the suspects were thoroughly interrogated as well.

BSP leader K Armstrong - X
Tamil Nadu: BSP Leader K Armstrong Killed By 6-Member Gang In Chennai; Police Launches Hunt

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BSP workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai where postmortem of party's state unit president K Armstrong is being performed.

TN BSP chief hacked to death: All about the incident

  • Armstrong on Friday was hacked to death by six unidentified people near his residence in Chennai's Perambur area.

  • As per initial reports, a group of unidentified bike-borne assailants attacked Armstrong with knives which left him fatally injured on the road.

  • A CCTV footage surfaced that showed that the accused fled the spot after killing Armstrong.

  • Armstrong was promptly rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where he was declared dead. Later, the dead body was was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for autopsy.

BSP announces LS candidates for Punjab - null
BSP Announces Candidates For Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab

BY PTI

TM BSP chief murder: What did CM Stalin say?

Commenting on the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had ordered the police officers to bring the culprits to justice.

"Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police have arrested those involved in the murder. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," a rough translation of Stalin's tweet in regional language suggested.

