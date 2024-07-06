"Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police have arrested those involved in the murder. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," a rough translation of Stalin's tweet in regional language suggested.