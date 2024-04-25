BSP Announces Candidates For Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced two more candidates for Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.
The party fielded Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency and Lakhveer Singh Nika from the Bathinda seat.
Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Nika, who is the party's district head from Bathinda, will contest from the Bathinda constituency.
Mehto, currently serving as the secretary of the state unit, will fight from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat.
Garhi said the BSP has so far declared the names of nine candidates.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.