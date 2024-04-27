Sandeshkhali Row: 'Seized Items Brought By CBI..', Claims CM Mamata Banerjee After Arms Seizure

What all did CM Mamata Banerjee say?

While addressing an election rally for TMC's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha, CM Banerjee said, "If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car," Banerjee said here.