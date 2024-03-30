Sandeshkhali Row: ED Arrests Suspended TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Land-Grabbing Case |Details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with a land grabbing case.
As per reports, the arrest took place on Saturday following an interrogation by probe agency officials at the Basirhat jail, where Shahjahan is presently lodged.
The arrest comes in the wake of mounting accusations against Shahjahan and his associates pertaining to land-grabbing and coercive sexual assault. Multiple women from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village had come forward with allegations against Shahjahan and his cohorts, accusing them of exploiting their positions to seize land and subjecting them to sexual assault.
This recent development follows Shahjahan, when the West Bengal Police arrested him in connection with an attack on an ED team, dispatched to conduct a raid on his residence in Sandeshkhali.
Shahjahan then had been on the run for 55 days following the attack before his eventual arrest by the state police.
Also, upon his initial arrest by the West Bengal Police, the Trinamool Congress suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for a period of six years.