Sandeshkhali Row: Hours After Arrest, TMC Suspends Accused Sheikh Shahjahan For 6 Years

Amid escalating tension following TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest this morning, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended him for six years. Sheikh has been accused of sexual abuse and land grab in Sandeshkhali.
What did TMC say?
Within hours since the Sandeshkhali violence mastermind got arrested, TMC leader Derek O'Brien took it to X (formerly Twitter) and said,"We have decided to suspend Shajahan Sheikh from the party for 6 years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing that today.
"But we dare the BJP to suspend leaders, who have corruption cases against them and have several criminal cases against them," O'Brien said at a press conference.
Police apprehends Shahjahan on Thursday
After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.
According to the Additional Director-General of Police (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Sheikh was arrested from a house in Bamanpukur in Minakhan police station area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans, in North 24 Parganas district.
Following the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, which sent him to 10 days in police custody. At 10:40 AM, he came out of the lock-up around and walked to the courtroom with policemen behind him.
After the hearing, which lasted for barely two minutes, he returned to the lock-up. Later, he was taken to Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters, in Kolkata as the CID took over the investigation.
"He has been brought to Bhabani Bhawan for questioning," an officer said.
Sheikh was taken in custody within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court stating that the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police can arrest him.