Sandeshkhali Row: Hours After Arrest, TMC Suspends Accused Sheikh Shahjahan For 6 Years

Following the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, which sent him to 10 days in police custody. At 10:40 AM, he came out of the lock-up around and walked to the courtroom with policemen behind him.

After the hearing, which lasted for barely two minutes, he returned to the lock-up. Later, he was taken to Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters, in Kolkata as the CID took over the investigation.

"He has been brought to Bhabani Bhawan for questioning," an officer said.

Sheikh was taken in custody within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court stating that the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police can arrest him.