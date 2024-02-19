The Chief Justice told the lawyer petitioner that the basic requirements of a PIL have to be satisfied for it to be taken up.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to take up for urgent hearing a PIL seeking protection to women residents of Sandeshkhali area over allegations of sexual atrocities on them by people owing allegiance to ruling Trinamool Congress.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam asked whether the petitioner is an elected representative like an MLA or a panchayat pradhan or a resident of Sandeshkhali or whether the person visited the affected place, saying that only attaching copies of newspaper reports with the petition will not be enough.