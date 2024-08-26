National

Maharashtra Govt To Allow Women To Lodge Harassment Complaints Online

The Maharashtra cabinet discussed PM Modi's instruction about online registration of women harassment cases and decided to adopt a different approach to prevent such incidents, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Maharashtra cabinet discussed PM Modi's instruction about online registration of women harassment cases and decided to adopt a different approach to prevent such incidents, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. 

During a programme organised for "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" in Jalgaon on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin and said the safety of women should be a priority.

PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women - | Photo: PTI
'Those Who Commit Sins...': PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women

BY Outlook Web Desk

His strong remarks came against the backdrop of protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur near Mumbai.

Modi pointed out that an entire chapter is dedicated to crimes against women and children in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and if a woman cannot reach the police station, she can file an e-FIR, and no one can make any changes at the police station level.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, "PM Modi has instructed about filing complaints regarding such incidents online, and we have decided to implement it immediately. Several such cases are coming to the fore. We have decided to take a different approach to prevent such crimes, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday."

The deputy chief minister called for the "strictest of strict" action against perpetrators of such crimes.

He said, "Perpetrators should get capital punishment in these cases and the trial should be held in the fast-track court."

Pawar further rubbished Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's allegations that people close to the state government were shielded in the Pune Porsche car crash case, in which a juvenile ran over and killed two IT professionals.

Terming them an "utter lie", he said if someone has any proof, they can submit it as no one will be shielded.

Asked about talks between the Mahayuti constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) about the post of chief minister, he said the dispensation will decided once it returns to power after the upcoming state assembly elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  4. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  5. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
  3. EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics
  4. La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics
  5. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's J&K Debut: Full List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections
  2. MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts
  3. NCERT May Include Class 9, 10 Scores In Class 12 Evaluation | Know All About It
  4. 7 Prison Officials Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Murder-Accused Actor Darshan
  5. J&K Assembly Elections: Congress, NC To Hold Talks On Seat-Sharing Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Malaysian Naval Attack Ship Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object
  2. Russia Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage On Targets Across Ukraine. 3 Dead: Report
  3. North Korea Shows New Drone Attacking Target As Seoul, US Hold Large Military Exercises
  4. Iceland: Ice Cave Collapses Killing 1 Tourist In Breidamerkurjokull Glacier; 2 Others Missing
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka, 50 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know