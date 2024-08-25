'Those Who Commit Sins...': PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women

Amid the outrage over Kolkata rape-murder case and the rise in crimes against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to vowed to strengthen the justice system and make stricter laws for those who commit crimes against women.
Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi event in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, the prime minister addressed the nationwide outrage over cases such as the Kolkata rape-murder case, the Baldapur sexual assault case and the Assam minor gang-rape case.
"We are strengthening and making stricter laws for criminals who commit sins against women," stated PM Modi, adding that the Central government has enhanced the legal framework, such as the amendments to the existing laws and creating new systems to make justice more accessible.
"Earlier, there were complaints that FIRs were not filed. We brought the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita] and made a lot of amendments,” he said. “If a woman does not want to go to the police station, she can file an e-FIR. Nobody can change or tamper with an e-FIR.”
Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote to the PM calling for a strict and urgent anti-rape law. The TMC Chief further told the PM in her letter that an anto-rape law is needed as around 90 rapes are committed across India on a daily basis.
"I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters. I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, he should not be spared," the PM added further.
Modi further added that all those who help the gui8lty party in any form will also not be spared.
"Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable," he added.