'Those Who Commit Sins...': PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to vowed to strengthen the justice system and make stricter laws for those who commit crimes against women.

pm modi
PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the outrage over Kolkata rape-murder case and the rise in crimes against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to vowed to strengthen the justice system and make stricter laws for those who commit crimes against women.

Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi event in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, the prime minister addressed the nationwide outrage over cases such as the Kolkata rape-murder case, the Baldapur sexual assault case and the Assam minor gang-rape case.

CCTV Footage Shows Accused With Earphones At Crime Scene | - X Screengrab/ @tirthajourno
Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We are strengthening and making stricter laws for criminals who commit sins against women," stated PM Modi, adding that the Central government has enhanced the legal framework, such as the amendments to the existing laws and creating new systems to make justice more accessible.

"Earlier, there were complaints that FIRs were not filed. We brought the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita] and made a lot of amendments,” he said. “If a woman does not want to go to the police station, she can file an e-FIR. Nobody can change or tamper with an e-FIR.”

Angry people block railway tracks at Badlapur railway station in protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school, in Thane district, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 - PTI
Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote to the PM calling for a strict and urgent anti-rape law. The TMC Chief further told the PM in her letter that an anto-rape law is needed as around 90 rapes are committed across India on a daily basis.

"I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters. I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, he should not be spared," the PM added further.

Modi further added that all those who help the gui8lty party in any form will also not be spared.

"Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable," he added.

