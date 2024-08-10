Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved

Police on Saturday arrested on person for his alleged involvement in the murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said.
The man was reportedly an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital, he added.
Police on Friday said that the "semi-nude" body of the doctor inside the seminar hall of the college in Kolkata. The father of the victim had alleged that she was "raped" before being murdered in the hospital premises, adding that efforts were being made to 'hide' the truth.
The victim was a second-year student in the chest medicine department at the institution and had been on duty the previous night.
"We have arrested on person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the officer told news agency PTI.
Two interns were questioned the entire Friday night in connection with the ongoing probe into the doctor's death.
Hospital sources mentioned that the victim's body bore injury marks. There were scratch marks on the cheeks, around her nose, lips, in between eyebrows and the neck.
Notably, the preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the doctor before she was killed.
Meanwhile, the hospital has formed a 11-member enquiry committee for this incident, with the Kolkata Police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the crime.