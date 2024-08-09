Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway

The police on Friday said that the 'semi-nude' body of a female post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered inside the seminar hall of a government hospital in Kolkata.
The deceased was a second-year student in the chest medicine department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had been on duty the previous night.
Hospital sources have mentioned that the body of the deceased bore injury marks.
One of the doctors from the RG Kar Hospital told PTI, "She was on-call duty yesterday. She also had dinner with her juniors at around 2 AM then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there."
What Did Police Say?
City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, along with other officers, visited the hospital and held a meeting with senior officials of the medical establishment.
A senior police officer said, "Her body was found in the seminar hall at the Emergency building by fellow students. We are talking to doctors, nurses and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated."
3-Member Panel Formed To Probe
A senior official at the hospital said that a three-member panel was constituted by the authorities to probe into the death of the doctor.
A senior member of the Association of Health Service Doctors, Dr Manas Gumta, alleged that there were attempts to "suppress" the matter.
"This is unprecedented and never happened in Bengal. The most unfortunate thing is that now there are attempts to suppress fact and make it look like a case of suicide. The post-mortem examination should be conducted on camera by an expert not associated with the hospital," Gumta said.
The former secretary of the Association demanded removal of the Principal of the medical college.