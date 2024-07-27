National

MP: Teen Rapes 9-Year-Old Sister After Watching Porn, Then Kills Her; Mother, Elder Sisters Help Cover-Up

As the mother went to check on the victim, she found that the girl was still alive, following which the 13-year-old boy once again strangled her.

The boy had slept beside his sister and night, following which he raped her. |
The boy had slept beside his sister and night, following which he raped her. | Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

Following a nearly two-month long probe into the rape and murder of a 9-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police have found that her teenage brother sexually assaulted her after watching pornographic videos and then killed her.

The horrendous crime of the 13-year-old brother was covered up by the mother and two elder sisters aged 17 and 18. An official said that police cracked the case after the interrogation of 50 people, accused persons and on the basis of evidence.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said, "A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangulated to death under Jawa police station limits on April 24, following which the police had registered a case and started a probe."

"The body of the victim was recovered from the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident," he said.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Following intense interrogation, cops had found that the victim's teen brother had slept beside her at night. He had watched pornographic videos on his phone, following which he raped his sister.

The 9-year-old then threatened the teen accused about complaining to their father. Afraid by this, the boy strangulated her and woke up his mother to confide her.

As the mother went to check on the victim, she found that the girl was still alive, following which the 13-year-old boy once again strangled her, news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the two elder sisters also woke up and changed the spot of their beds to mislead the cops later. They then informed the police about the girl's body in the courtyard.

SP Vivek Singh said that the family eventually admitted to the crime after repeated interrogations. The boy, his two sisters and their mother have been detained and further legal steps are being taken, the official said.

"The police received information on April 24 morning that the body of the girl was lying in the courtyard of the house. Evidence relating to rape and murder were found in the post-mortem report and an SIT team was constituted for the probe," Singh said.

The family members, in order to mislead the probe, told the cops that the 9-year-old had died after being by a poisonous insect. Notably, there was no sign of forceful entry into the house and the family members had also denied hearing any sound at night.

Following the interrogation of 50 people and collection of technical evidence, police found that the family members had repeatedly changed their statements. On the basis of suspicion, they were intensely interrogated, following which they admitted the crime," the SP said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts In Search Of Early Wickets As Visitors Chase Advantage
  2. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Batting Start As Openers Fall Late On Day 1
  3. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  4. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  2. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
  3. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  4. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  5. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Teen Rapes 9-Year-Old Sister After Watching Porn, Then Kills Her; Mother, Elder Sisters Help Cover-Up
  2. 'Plays With Future Of Soldiers': Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Scrap Agnipath Scheme If Oppn Comes To Power
  3. Doda Encounter: Police Release Sketches Of 3 Militants Involved In Attack; Cash Reward Announced
  4. 'Western Culture': Court Denies Protection To Married People In Live-In Relationships
  5. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal, Monsoon Likely To Stay
Entertainment News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  3. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  4. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
  2. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Khan Younis, An Area Designated As Humanitarian Zone In Gaza
  3. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens Into Tropical Storm, Moves Inland Carrying Rain Toward Central China
  4. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  5. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs