Kolkata: Agitating Doctors Take Out Protest Rally Near Govt-Organised ‘Durga Puja Carnival’

Over 85 award-winning Durga Puja committees displayed idols of the goddess on decorated tableaux, which moved in a procession on Red Road here in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several envoys.

Durga puja carnival
CM Mamata Banerjee attended the 2024 Durga Pujo Carnival at Red Road Photo: X/@AITCofficial
Agitating junior doctors on Tuesday evening took out a protest rally from Rani Rashmoni Road in the city's Esplanade area, shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas around the West Bengal government’s ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ nearby.

The 'Droher Carnival' by the Joint Platform of Doctors saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors in demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim.

"This is a response from the common people who want to protest against the state government's insensitive approach. The CM seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors.

The medics have been on a hunger strike since October 5.

The rallyists chanted slogans while others marched alongside, holding posters highlighting the junior doctors' demands.

Among the several celebrities who joined them was noted actor and director Aparna Sen.

"I am with them. I have come here to show my support... This is the place where I belong and not the (government’s) Puja Carnival," Sen said.

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors and common people, who gathered at the Dorina Crossing, had a brief argument with DC (Central) Indira Mukhopadhyay and other senior police officers who arrived there when the agitators were trying to form a human chain.

During the day, two more junior doctors – Sapdan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar – joined their other colleagues in their ongoing ‘fast-unto-death’ over the RG Kar incident.

Sourav Dutta, one of the fasting medics, was admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after his health condition deteriorated, an official of the medical facility said.

