Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kashmiri Pandit’s Killing: Police Foils Protest In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: The police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells to disperse Kashmiri Pandit community members, who tried to take out protest march towards Srinagar airport.

Kashmiri Pandit’s Killing: Police Foils Protest In Srinagar
Kashmiri Pandits protest in Kashmir.(File photo) AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 1:38 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells to disperse Kashmiri Pandit community members marching towards Srinagar airport to protest the killing of Rahut Bhat by terrorists in Budgam a day back, officials said.

The protesters first assembled at the Sheikhpora area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir, and then tried to proceed towards the airport but were stopped by a posse of police personnel, they said.

The protesters were requested to disperse but they refused to budge and insisted on marching ahead, following which the police used batons and fired some tear smoke shells, the officials said.

Related stories

Free Education To Be Offered To Children Of Kashmiri Pandits

Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhopal: Kashmiri Pandits, Muslim Women Welcome Him

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Losing Touch With Language, Culture

There are no reports of any casualty, they added.

The community has been protesting since Thursday against the "failure" of the government to protect their lives. Bhat (35), a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists at a crowded government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Thursday.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to stop her from visiting Budgam to express solidarity with the protesting Kashmiri Pandits.

In a tweet, Mufti said she was put under house arrest as the BJP did not want Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits to empathise with each other's pain.

"Wanted to visit Budgam to express my solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits protesting against GOIs failure to protect them. Have been put under house arrest as the fact that Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits empathise with each other’s pain doesn’t fit into their vicious communal narrative," the PDP chief said.

Police officials, however, refused to comment over Mufti’s claim.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abddullah said it was “shameful that legitimate and justified protests” are met with a “heavy-handed response”.

“This is not new for the people of Kashmir because when all the administration has is a hammer every problem resembles a nail. If the LG’s Govt can’t protect KPs they have a right to protest,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Tourism is not normalcy, it’s a barometer of economic activity. Normalcy is the absence of fear, the absence of terror, the inability of militants to strike at will, the presence of democratic rule & by any yardstick you choose to use, Kashmir is far from normal today,” Abdullah said.

The NC leader, while condemning the killing of a policeman in Pulwama on Friday, said targeted killings continue “unabated” in the valley.

“Rahul in his office yesterday, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a SPO with J&K police, in his own home today. Targeted killings continue unabated. I can’t condemn this killing strongly enough. May Allah grant Riyaz place in Jannat,” he said.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Protest Jammu And Kashmir Police Omar Abdullah J&K National Conference (JKNC) Mehbooba Mufti PDP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor