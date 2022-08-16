Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Kashmiri Pandit Killing Fallout: KPSS Urges Community Members To Vacate Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) has urged all Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley and move to safer places like Jammu and Delhi.

Kashmiri pandits performing their puja.
Kashmiri pandits performing their puja.(File photo-Representational image) (File photo)

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 4:42 pm

Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) on Tuesday asked the community members to leave the valley in the wake of increased attacks on them by the militants.

"With another deadly attack on Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, the terrorists have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley," KPSS chief Sanjay Tickoo said.

Tickoo said he has urged all Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley and move to safer places like Jammu and Delhi.

"We have seen this for the last 32 years now. The government has failed in providing security to the minorities, especially Kashmiri Pandits. How long are we going to die like this? Enough is enough," he told PTI.

The KPSS chief said the victims of Tuesday's attack had approached senior officials of the administration to move them to safer places in view of the intelligence inputs that suggested that terrorists might target more minority community members.

"It is ironic that the officials told them that they have to live in their villages. What is the deal here? They have inputs about possible attacks and yet they do not secure us," he said.

Tickoo wondered about the intent of the militants in targeting the Kashmiri Pandits.

"Why did they not strike during the Independence Day parade? Why was there no attack on Amarnath yatra? How come tourists are safe in Kashmir but Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted?" he asked.

Asked about the impact of his call for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, Tickoo said he was ready to face it.

"The government can book me under the Public Safety Act (PSA)," he added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

