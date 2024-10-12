India Slams 'Systematic Desecration' After Firebomb Thrown At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh | Details

Following an increase in attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh, India has flagged the "systematic desecration" and urged the Bangladeshi government to take urgent action.
India's statement comes after several Hindu temples and mandaps in Bangladesh were attacked during the Durga Puja festival. As per the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government has called for the safeguarding and protection of Hindu minorities.
"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira," the MEA statement read.
"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the foreign affairs ministry added further.
MEA's statement comes after a firebomb was thrown at a temple in Dhaka's Tantibazar area, which sparked panic among worshippers.
While no casualties were reported, at least five people were left injured due to the attack.
Violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh has been on the rise since the widespread unrest following Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
As per reports, around 19 incidents of violence against the Hindu community have been reported in 2024 alone, ranging from targeted attacks to the vandalism of temples and idols.
Over the recent years, the attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh have increased. In 2022, around 12 attacks against religious minorities were recorded.