National

'Received Call From Yunus...': PM Modi Says Bangladesh Chief Advisor Assured Protection Of Hindus, All Minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Bangladesh interim government head Mohammed Yunus on a phone call and they discussed the current situation prevailing in the neighbouring country along with the reported crimes against the minorities.

Opposition Slams PM Modis I-Day Speech |
Opposition Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a phone call from the chief adviser to Bangladesh interim government Mohammed Yunus and they discussed the current situation prevailing in the neighbouring country along with the reported crimes against the minorities.

PM Modi said that Yunus has assured 'protection, safety and security' of Hindus in Bangladesh along with other minorities living there.

null - | Photo: AP
Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

Several protests have taken place across India demanding protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu communities following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5 and termed it as an "assault on the Hindu religion."

Yunus reached out to the distressed Hindu community and urged them to "exercise patience" and assured them that his government would punish those who attacked the minority members.

Newly-appointed Home Affairs Ministry adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain has vowed to take swift legal action against those who attack or abuse minorities, stressing that there is no place for violence, conflict, or hatred in the country. On Monday, Hossain's ministry set up a hotline asking people to provide information about attacks on temples, churches or any other religious institutions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Ireland Women Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. Player Auction Of SA20 Season Three To Be Held On October 1
  4. Delhi Premier League Set To Kick Off On 17 August With Grand Opening Ceremony
  5. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Ed Sheeran: Grammy Award Winner Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Town
  2. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: LFC Boss Arne Slot 'Happy' With His Reds Squad
  3. Real Betis 1-1 Girona: Michel Warns Gironistes Hero Gabriel Misehouy To Stay Grounded
  4. Genoa Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Serie A 2024/25 Opening Day Match On TV And Online
  5. Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rhine Derby On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Leads Rally; 25 Held Over Hospital Vandalism
  2. Assembly Elections Dates LIVE: J&K Polls In 3 Phases From Sept 18, Haryana To Vote On Oct 1; Counting On Oct 4
  3. 'Received Call From Yunus...': PM Modi Says Bangladesh Chief Advisor Assured Protection Of Hindus, All Minorities
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Out Rally; Sunday Ultimatum Given To CBI For Death Penalty
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder: Final Report Will Be Submitted To Court Soon, Says Top Cop
Entertainment News
  1. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  2. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  3. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  4. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  5. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
US News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  3. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
World News
  1. Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained
  2. Middle-East: Diplomacy Intensifies To Halt Israel-Hamas War And Prevent Wider Regional Conflict
  3. Global Concern Over Mpox Grows
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Leads Rally; 25 Held Over Hospital Vandalism
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry