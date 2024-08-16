Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a phone call from the chief adviser to Bangladesh interim government Mohammed Yunus and they discussed the current situation prevailing in the neighbouring country along with the reported crimes against the minorities.
PM Modi said that Yunus has assured 'protection, safety and security' of Hindus in Bangladesh along with other minorities living there.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."
Several protests have taken place across India demanding protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu communities following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5 and termed it as an "assault on the Hindu religion."
Yunus reached out to the distressed Hindu community and urged them to "exercise patience" and assured them that his government would punish those who attacked the minority members.
Newly-appointed Home Affairs Ministry adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain has vowed to take swift legal action against those who attack or abuse minorities, stressing that there is no place for violence, conflict, or hatred in the country. On Monday, Hossain's ministry set up a hotline asking people to provide information about attacks on temples, churches or any other religious institutions.