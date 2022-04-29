Friday, Apr 29, 2022
India Registers 3,377 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Rise

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there has been an increase of 821 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Active Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:33 am

India logged 3,377 new Covid-19 infections taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities, it said.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.  

An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71 per cent  and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,30,622, while the case fatality rate was  1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.65 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  I

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 60 new fatalities include 42 from Karnataka, 14 from Kerala, and two each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,23,753 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,840 from Maharashtra, 68,966 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,172  from Delhi, 23,506 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.(With PTI inputs)
 

