IMD Heavy Rain Alert for Jharkhand as Monsoon Lingers

Heavy rains are expected today across Jharkhand with an 80% chance of showers.
IMD issues yellow–orange alerts for five districts, including Ranchi and Dhanbad
Temperatures range from 22°C–31°C, with high humidity around 85%
Persistent rain forecast through the week; travel disruptions likely
Jharkhand continues to experience active monsoon conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heavy rain alert for Jharkhand. The weather department forecasts widespread rainfall across the state today, intensifying flood and landslip risks in vulnerable areas.
Current Weather and Temperature Today
Cities across Jharkhand record moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday, September 16. Ranchi reports a current temperature of 25°C with 85% humidity, while Dhanbad records 27°C under cloudy, drizzly skies. Jamshedpur sees 24°C with intermittent downpours. Daytime maximums will reach 31°C in central districts, and minimums stay near 22°C overnight, reflecting classic post-monsoon humidity.
Jharkhand: IMD Alerts and District Forecasts
The India Meteorological Department has escalated its warnings for Jharkhand as the monsoon trough remains active. Orange alerts are in force for the five most rain-affected districts: Ranchi, Dhanbad, Giridih, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh. These districts can expect 40–70 mm of rainfall within the next 24 hours, with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing heavy downpours exceeding 100 mm in short spells. Yellow alerts cover Godda, Deoghar, and Palamu, where 20–40 mm of rain is forecast.
The IMD has also issued special caution for Koderma and Ramgarh, advising local authorities to monitor landslip-prone slopes and maintain open drainage channels to mitigate flash flood risks. Meteorologists warn that extended spells of rain may continue through Thursday and recommend that residents and officials stay tuned to hourly IMD bulletins for real-time updates on shifting weather patterns. Continuous monitoring of river levels, particularly in the Subarnarekha and Damodar basins, is advised to preempt sudden rises that could impact downstream communities.
Midweek Outlook and Rainfall Forecast
The Jharkhand weather forecast indicates persistent rain through Thursday, with daily chances above 70%. Evening thunderstorms are likely in Koderma, Ramgarh, and Latehar, accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 kmph. By Friday, rainfall will taper to light to moderate levels, but scattered showers will persist into the weekend.
Travel Advisories and Precautions
Residents should plan for slippery roads and poor visibility during heavy downpours. Local authorities advise commuters to avoid low-lying underpasses in Ranchi and Bokaro, which frequently flood. Farmers are urged to secure ripening crops and prepare drainage channels ahead of the expected rains.
Monitoring and Updates
The IMD will issue further bulletins as weather systems evolve. Citizens can track Jharkhand weather today and the latest IMD weather alerts via official channels. Continued vigilance is recommended until the monsoon fully withdraws from the region.