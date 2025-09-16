IMD Heavy Rain Alert for Jharkhand as Monsoon Lingers

The IMD has also issued special caution for Koderma and Ramgarh, advising local authorities to monitor landslip-prone slopes and maintain open drainage channels to mitigate flash flood risks. Meteorologists warn that extended spells of rain may continue through Thursday and recommend that residents and officials stay tuned to hourly IMD bulletins for real-time updates on shifting weather patterns. Continuous monitoring of river levels, particularly in the Subarnarekha and Damodar basins, is advised to preempt sudden rises that could impact downstream communities.