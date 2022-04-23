Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Honour killing: 17-Year-Old Girl Strangled To Death By Father, Brother In UP

The father and the brother of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was exhumed for postmortem, have been arrested in a case of honour killing, police here said on Saturday.

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 1:09 pm

The postmortem report has confirmed that the girl, a resident of Gurha Kala village, was strangled to death, they said.

In the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that the girl was in love with a boy of the caste she belonged to, but her family was opposed to the relationship, police said.

She was strangled to death and buried under a cattle shed on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle Officer Naraini) Nitin Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

The body was exhumed on Friday after villagers informed police that the girl's body was hidden after she was killed, he said.

Postmortem was carried out on Friday and the report was received late in the evening. It confirmed death due to strangulation, Kumar said, adding that "injury marks were also found on the girl's body".

He said that on the basis of the postmortem report, a case was registered against the girl's father Deshraj and brother Dhananjay.

The case pertains to honour killing and both were arrested late Friday night, Kumar said.

He said that the cattle shed is behind the girl's house. Some villagers had informed police that she was murdered and her body was buried, Kumar said. 

During the investigations, it has came to light that the girl was in love with the boy, but her family was opposed to the relationship, he said.

