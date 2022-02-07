Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah Requests Owaisi To Accept Z Security As He Still Faces Security Threat

'He still faces security threat,' said Home Minister Amit Shah as he offered Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi a 'Z Security' after gunshots were fired at his car in Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi PTI

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:58 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category protection, offered by the government after a recent attack on his car, saying he still faces a security threat.

During his Rajya Sabha statement, Shah said that the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

The minister said that Owaisi had been offered security in the past too and a government assessment has found that he still faces security threat.

"We have reassessed the security of Owaisi. We have provided him in Delhi a bullet-proof car under all India level Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force on the basis of assessment,'' he said.

"As per the verbal information sent by Owaisi to us, he has refused to take security. I request Shri Owaisi through this House to take the security immediately and address our concern (about his safety)," Shah said in the Upper House.

He also told the House that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received a report from the state government on the attack.

"The central government has issued directions to provide security to Owaisi many times earlier also. Telangana Police and Delhi Police remained unsuccessful in providing security to Owaisi due to his unwillingness for that," the minister said.

Shots were fired at the car of the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered. Owaisi had reached Delhi safely after the incident.

Shah informed the House that the AIMIM leader did not have a scheduled programme in Hapur and no prior information was sent regarding his visit to the district control room.

"Local police inspected the site of the incident and arrested two accused and also recovered two pistols and an Alto car

"A forensic team is investigating the site of the incident and the (recovered) vehicles. Evidence is being collected.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is also interrogating the two accused. The law and order situation is normal in the district. They are on high alert," Shah also stated.

