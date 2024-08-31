Gujarat: Man Tied To Car's Bonnet, Driven Around In Godhra Over Suspicion Of Theft | Video

A man in Gujarat's Panchamahal district was allegedly assaulted and driven around after being tied to the bonnet of a car by two persons who accused him of stealing from a shop, police said on Sunday.
The video of the man tied on the bonnet also went viral on social media.
The incident took place in Kanku Thambla village in Godhra taluka on Thursday after the victim was allegedly caught trying to steal fertiliser from a shop, Deputy Superintendent of Police NY Patel said.
VIDEO:
Another official said that after the Godhra taluka police was alerted about the videos of the incident, a case was registered against the 30-year-old victim, Surjan Bhavri, for attempted theft.
"An FIR under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered against Ganpatsinh Parmar and Manubhai Charan for alleged wrongful confinement, assault, causing insult, etc," the official added.
The official from the Godhra taluka police station said Bavri claimed that he took three packets of seeds for Rs 30 but forgot to pay for them.
"As per Bavri, the shopkeeper, thinking he had paid Rs 500, returned Rs 470. However, the accused then chased him, accused him of theft and assaulted him. Probe into the claims and counterclaims is underway," the official said.
In another incident in Mumbai, an Audi car driver slapped and threw an Ola cab driver to the ground for dashing his luxury car from behind. The incident took place in the Ghatkopar area outside a building opposite a mall in the region. Initially, the couple in the Audi Q3 car had dashed his car from the rear when the cab was going from Asalpha metro rail station.
They took his Ola cab device and left from there, after which the cab driver followed the couple. The luxury car stopped in front of a building, when the cab driver dashed it from behind.
To this, the couple stepped outside and the man thrashed the cab driver. A case was later lodged against the couple on the basis of the cab driver's complaint.