National

Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The Election Commission on Friday announced Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and said the counting of votes would take place on October 4.

Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali and Amit Shah
Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections | Photo: X/@chzulfkarali
info_icon

Ahead of the Assembly elections, former minister and veteran leader Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he joined the party with his commitment to peace and development in the region. 

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh, along with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, welcomed Ali into the party fold at the headquarters in Jammu. They emphasised that his entry would boost the party's grassroots-level presence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali, accompanied by scores of his supporters and leaders, expressed his satisfaction in joining the BJP, citing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for bringing peace and development to the region. 

"I have chosen to join the BJP and Modi ji and Shah sahib to steer our region towards progress, development and prosperity," Ali told reporters.

He emphasised a departure from emotive politics often advocated by leaders from the valley, and said "We do not have anything to do with emotional politics preached by political leaders from the valley." 

Former vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Ali recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss regional issues and seek central support. 

He highlighted the need for enhanced tourism initiatives in the Rajouri-Poonch area, underscoring its potential as a tourist destination comparable to Kashmir.

"I was in the process of finding a new path for serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir and finally found the BJP the right party to join to further the cause of the people of the region through it," he said.

He further said he wanted to bring all top BJP leaders to the Rajouri-Poonch belt, so they could hear first-hand the problems faced by the people. 

"Yesterday, I met with the Union home minister to discuss our demands for Rajouri-Poonch, particularly in the area of tourism. Despite its beauty similar to that of Kashmir, the region sees hardly any tourists - domestic or foreign. No one visits our 'seven lake wonderland', and we want to transform it into a prominent tourist destination," he said.

Criticising Kashmir-based parties for allegedly exploiting regional sentiments, Ali blamed them for the narrative of fear propagated over the decades and advocated for closer integration with Delhi's power centre to accelerate development initiatives.

"For over 70 years, we were told that if Muslims wanted to survive in Jammu, they had to vote for the National Conference. The leaders misled us by instilling fear among the people with this narrative. But why should we distance ourselves from Delhi? If Delhi is the power centre, why should we stay away from it? I joined the BJP to bring my region onto the path of development," he said.

Responding to criticisms of BJP as a "Hindu party", Ali said, "Our decision to join the BJP does not alter our faith. The party has delivered tangible improvements in peace and development across the region."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, praised Ali's decision, and said it would fortify the party's local presence and address public expectations. 

"We want tourism, not terrorism. People should support us. You have to decide whom you want to vote for peace, development and prosperity of the region," he said.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Chugh and Raina also welcomed him into party fold and said that it will strengthen party in the region.

Ali, who is an advocate, won from the Darhal Assembly constituency of the Rajouri district in the 2008 and 2014 Assembly elections on a PDP ticket. He served as a Cabinet minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government from 2015 to 2018.

The coalition government collapsed in June 2018 after the national party pulled out of the government. Many PDP leaders led by former minister Altaf Bukhari subsequently founded the Apni Party in 2020 and Ali was one of its founding members.

The Election Commission on Friday announced Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and said the counting of votes would take place on October 4.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Fiji Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 4
  2. ISPL Season 2: Sachin Tendulkar Expects Baters To Be Tested By Taped Tennis Ball's Reverse Swing
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi
  5. Bring Trophy Home, Indian Cricket Fans Tell Ram Charan As He Poses With ODI World Cup
Football News
  1. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  2. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  3. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  2. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
  3. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
  4. ‘New Chapter Of My Life’: Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours
  5. Bridging India's Vast Mental Health Treatment Gap
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
World News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  4. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  5. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know