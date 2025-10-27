Farmer Run Over By Thar In Madhya Pradesh Land Dispute, Daughters Assaulted

Farmer Ram Swaroop Dhakad was killed after being run over during a land dispute in Ganeshpura village.
His daughters were allegedly beaten and stripped when they tried to intervene in the assault.
Police booked 18 accused for murder as Congress and BJP exchanged allegations over political links.
A farmer was killed and his daughters were allegedly beaten and stripped during a violent land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ganeshpura village under the Fatehgarh police station area. At least 18 people have been charged with murder in connection with the incident, Indian Express reported.
The victim, Ram Swaroop Dhakad, was on his way to his field with his wife when he was attacked by a group led by Mahendra Nagar. Dhakad succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital after being assaulted for nearly an hour. His daughters were allegedly attacked when they tried to intervene.
In her police complaint, one of the daughters said, “We heard the commotion and went outside to rescue my father. They hit him with their car.” She alleged that she was then assaulted. “When I was going to rescue my father, they sat on top of me and assaulted me. They tore my clothes, pushed me and threw me. They also fired a bullet and pulled my hair,” she stated, reported Indian Express.
Eyewitness Ram Babu Nagar supported the family’s account. “Ram Swaroop was attacked by 10–15 people with wooden sticks. Mahendra also sat on his daughter’s chest when she tried to intervene. Then Jitender ran a Thar vehicle over Ram Swaroop’s feet. Both his feet were crushed,” he said. The witness added that the two sides had been embroiled in a land dispute for three months.
The victim’s brother, Ramkumar, said, “They tore off the clothes of both girls. Around 20 people fired in the air, so we got scared. They continued the assault for around an hour. The accused then ran a tractor over him and later a car.”
Police said Dhakad was prevented from being taken to hospital for nearly an hour. He was eventually taken to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.
A senior police officer told Indian Express that the conflict stemmed from a dispute over six bighas of land in Rajasthan between Dhakad and a man named Kanhaiya. “Due to this enmity, Kanhaiya, Mahendra and 13–14 others, including women, assaulted Ram Swaroop. He sustained fractures in many places,” the officer said.
The victim’s family alleged that Mahendra Nagar had been pressuring small farmers in the area to sell their land and that Dhakad’s refusal led to the attack.
According to FIR, Fatehgarh Station House Officer Jayanarayan Sharma confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Mahendra Nagar, three women from his family and 14 others under charges including murder. Statements from the victim’s family have been recorded, and raids are underway to arrest the accused.
Bamori Congress MLA Rishi Agrawal criticised the government, alleging inaction by authorities. “Cases of violence, looting and rape are increasing in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister of the state is also the Home Minister, and all this is happening under his watch. The police are working in fear of those in power,” Agrawal said.
The opposition Congress claimed that the main accused, Mahendra Nagar, was associated with the BJP. However, the ruling party denied the allegation.
BJP spokesperson Shivam Shukla told Indian Express, “The accused is said to be a former sarpanch of the area. They don’t fight on a party ticket. Furthermore, allegations that the accused had appeared in pictures with BJP leaders are unfounded, as even Congress leaders pose with our party members for photos. The accused persons are not associated with our party.”
(With inputs from Indian Express)