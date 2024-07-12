Delhi HC Dismiss Bail Plea Of Kejriwal’s Aide In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in a case of alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
The Court said since Kumar is an aide to Delhi CM Kejriwal, he wields considerable influence and is capable of influencing witnesses, adding that it would not be possible to grant him bail at this point in time.
Kumar is presently in judicial custody.
Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. Later, he was arrested on May 18.
On June 7, the Tis Hazari Court had refused to grant bail to Kumar, while saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.
Earlier, on May 16, an FIR was registered against Kumar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
There have been allegations against Kumar, who is the personal assistant of Kejriwal that he assaulted Maliwal at CM's residence on May 13 morning. Maliwal has claimed Bibhav Kumar had kicked her in the chest, stomach and pelvic area and had brutally "dragged her and pulled her shirt up".
The incident reportedly occurred when she had gone to the chief minister's residence to meet him. At the time of the event, he was present in the house.
On the other hand, the AAP has alleged Maliwal was "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a "conspiracy" against Kejriwal as she faces a corruption case and that the BJP wants to send party MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to prison too.