Actress Assault Case: All Six Accused Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced all six convicts in the 2017 actress sexual assault case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and directed each of them to pay Rs five lakh as compensation to the survivor.
While pronouncing the sentence, Judge Honey M. Varghese instructed the investigating officer to handle the memory card containing the assault visuals with utmost care.
The convicts — Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony (the survivor’s former driver), B. Manikandan, Vijeesh V.P., Salim H. alias Vadival Salim, and Pradeep — were found guilty under multiple sections, including gang rape, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and use of criminal force.
The court noted that although the case had been “sensational”, it “cannot be carried away by sensation or bias” while determining the punishment. Judge Varghese said several mitigating factors were taken into account: all the convicts are under 40, and except for Pulsar Suni, none have a prior criminal record. These considerations influenced the sentencing. Though the men were convicted under different sections, their sentences will run concurrently.
Calling the assault a “supreme violation of the dignity of a woman,” the judge said the punishment must be a deterrent but ultimately awarded the minimum sentence prescribed for gang rape. The time already spent in judicial custody — between one and seven years — will be deducted from their remaining prison term.
Ahead of sentencing, the convicts pleaded for leniency. Pulsar Suni told the court he had no one to look after his elderly mother. Second accused Martin Antony broke down, claiming innocence and insisting he had been jailed in a “fabricated case.”
The prosecution expressed disappointment, calling the punishment inadequate. “The verdict will send the wrong message to society. The punishment awarded is the minimum in a gang rape case. Justice has not been fully served. The prosecution will recommend filing an appeal,” says Public Prosecutor V. Aja Kumar.
Judge Varghese read out only the operative portion of the verdict. The judgment runs to over 1,000 pages. Clarity on why none of the accused charged with criminal conspiracy were convicted and why the court imposed the minimum sentence will be available once the full text is made available.
On December 8, the court acquitted actor Dileep and four others, who had been accused of masterminding the assault. Dileep accused the police and sections of the media of falsely implicating him and expressed his intention to pursue legal action against the investigators. The Kerala government has already decided to appeal against the acquittals.