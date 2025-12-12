Actress Assault Case: All Six Accused Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment

Ahead of sentencing, the convicts pleaded for leniency. Pulsar Suni told the court he had no one to look after his elderly mother. Second accused Martin Antony broke down, claiming innocence and insisting he had been jailed in a “fabricated case.” Photo: X.com

