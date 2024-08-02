School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway

Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that the a school in Delhi's Greater KAilash received an email threatening to blow up the school with a bomb.
The police said that the email also mentioned that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday.
The school alerted the police as soon as the email was received this morning.
The police began search and investigation in the school premises immediately.
Legal action has also been initiated on the case and the police has not found anything in the investigation so far.