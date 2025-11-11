Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

Panic spread across Chennai as bomb squads rushed to the residences of the two Tamil film stars on Tuesday, but searches revealed no explosives.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
South-indian actor Ramya Krishnan.
South-indian actor Ramya Krishnan.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bomb threats to the homes of Ajith Kumar and Ramya Krishnan were found to be hoaxes after thorough searches.

  • Swift Response: Police and bomb disposal squads immediately cordoned off both locations and conducted detailed inspections.

  • Investigation Underway: Authorities have launched a probe to trace the source of the fake calls that caused widespread panic.

A wave of panic gripped Chennai on Tuesday after bomb threats were received at the residences of popular Tamil film stars Ajith Kumar and Ramya Krishnan. However, subsequent investigations confirmed that the alerts were false alarms.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal and sniffer units, rushed to both locations immediately after receiving the calls. The areas were cordoned off, and detailed searches were carried out. After several hours of inspection, officials confirmed that no explosive materials were found at either residence.

Authorities said the calls were hoax threats, likely made with the intent to create panic. Investigations are underway to trace the caller’s identity and determine the motive behind the false alarm.

Both actors were reportedly safe, and normalcy has since been restored in their respective neighborhoods.

The Chennai Police have urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the fake alerts.

Published At:
Tags

