Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Home National

Delhi Adds 75 Covid Cases

Delhi on Sunday recorded 75 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent, according to city health department data.

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:17 am

Delhi on Sunday recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 percent, according to city health department data.

The new cases were detected from 6,822 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,013. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 71 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 percent.

On Friday, it logged 95 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 percent and one death.

On Thursday, the city saw 77 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 percent.

It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 percent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 percent and one death.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 405. A total of 304 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various city hospitals, 43 are occupied, it said.

There are 55 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Inputs from PTI)

