ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified And Eliminated From Group Stage So Far

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fourth round of group stage matches have commenced
India are among the teams to have qualified
Check the teams that have qualified and were eliminated below
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stage matches are nearing it's end. The fourth round of matches have commenced and a few teams have already played all four matches of their group stages. Teams have started qualifying for the Super Eights while some teams have been eliminated.
A big match in the Group A between India and Pakistan saw the former come out victorious by 61 runs and make their place in the Super Eight. Pakistan are still alive along with USA and Netherlands. USA have played four matches in the group and they finished with two wins and four points.
Pakistan also have two wins and they will look to defeat Namibia and be the second team to qualify from Group A. It will be a difficult task for Netherlands as they are set against India.
In Group B, none of the teams have played four matches so far. Ireland and Oman have played three and the former has only one win from two matches. The group is currently led by Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe who have won two games in two matches. Australia are in a tricky situation after losing against Zimbabwe and will need to win both their remaining matches to keep qualification in their hands.
In Group C, four teams have played three matches. West Indies have won all three. England have won two and Nepal have lost all three. Scotland also played three matches and have won only one. Italy played two matches and have one win out of the two. Due to England's loss against West Indies, the group is still open as England is yet to play Italy and Scotland re yet to play Nepal. West Indies, meanwhile are in a safe place.
In Group D, South Africa's victory against New Zealand has changed a lot of things. They are now at the top of the Group D points table after three games. New Zealand have also played also played three games and have two wins. Afghanistan, UAE and Canada have played two matches each and only UAE has one win, which came against Canada.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified So Far
Group A: India
Group C: West Indies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Eliminated So Far
Group A: Namibia
Group B: Oman
Group C: Nepal