Maharashtra ATS Detains Over a Dozen in Anti-Terror Raids

Massive Midnight Operation Across Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar; No Arrests Yet

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary

  • The Maharashtra ATS conducted raids at over 20 locations in Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts following intelligence inputs about youth radicalisation.

  • More than a dozen suspects were detained for questioning, with incriminating documents, electronic devices and other materials seized.

  • No arrests have been made so far, and the search and interrogation process is ongoing.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a massive search operation at multiple locations in Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts, and detained several suspects for inquiry following a tip-off about terror-linked activities, officials said on Sunday.

In the raids that began at midnight, the ATS searched around 20 locations in the two districts and reportedly apprehended more than a dozen suspects.

According to a senior police officer, the ATS and district police teams began operations in Yavatmal's Pusad and Umarkhed cities based on particular intelligence regarding the radicalisation of the state's youth.

Searches are underway at 14 locations, including homes, offices, and other places connected to the suspects, the official said, adding that the teams have seized objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and examined CCTV footage.

During the searches, the ATS has found incriminating documents, he claimed.

The official said that the suspects were being interrogated, and no one has been arrested.

According to him, a significant number of staff members and police officers have been sent in for this operation.

Similar raids took place at seven locations in Ahilyanagar district of central Maharashtra, and police have recovered incriminating materials from the suspects, the official said.

The suspects are being interrogated, he said, adding that the operation is ongoing

Published At:
