Maharashtra ATS Detains Over a Dozen in Anti-Terror Raids

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a massive search operation at multiple locations in Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts, and detained several suspects for inquiry following a tip-off about terror-linked activities, officials said on Sunday.



In the raids that began at midnight, the ATS searched around 20 locations in the two districts and reportedly apprehended more than a dozen suspects.



According to a senior police officer, the ATS and district police teams began operations in Yavatmal's Pusad and Umarkhed cities based on particular intelligence regarding the radicalisation of the state's youth.