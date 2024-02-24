Day In Pics: February 24, 2024

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.
BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a party meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Raigad Fort to launch party's new symbol, in Raigad district.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh during the 100th convocation of the University, in New Delhi.
Devotees perform rituals at the bank of Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Devotees gather to take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with women beneficiaries during Amul’s Banas Dairy Plant inauguration event, in Varanasi.
AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Sandeep Pathak with Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely during a joint press conference, in New Delhi.
Family members stage a protest demanding release of Indian fishermen who are jailed in Sri Lanka, at Thangachimadam, in Rameshwaram.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama during a sermon on the occasion of 'Chotrul Duechen' (Day of Offerings, 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month), at Tsuglag Khang Temple, in Dharamshala.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar with party leaders during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a programme organised on the 76th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, in Chennai.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays homage to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary, in Chennai.