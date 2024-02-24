National

Day In Pics: February 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 24, 2024

Photo Webdesk

February 24, 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP Photo: PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.

BJP meeting on LS polls
BJP meeting on LS polls Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a party meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Raigad Fort to launch party's new symbol, in Raigad district.

VP Dhankhar at DU convocation
VP Dhankhar at DU convocation Photo: PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh during the 100th convocation of the University, in New Delhi.

Maghi Purnima
Maghi Purnima Photo: PTI
Devotees perform rituals at the bank of Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Maghi Purnima
Maghi Purnima Photo: PTI
Devotees gather to take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Photo: PTI
Devotees gather to take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi in Varanasi Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with women beneficiaries during Amul’s Banas Dairy Plant inauguration event, in Varanasi.

PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi in Varanasi Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with women beneficiaries during Amul’s Banas Dairy Plant inauguration event, in Varanasi.

AAP, Congress joint press conference
AAP, Congress joint press conference Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Sandeep Pathak with Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely during a joint press conference, in New Delhi.

AAP, Congress joint press conference
AAP, Congress joint press conference Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Sandeep Pathak with Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely during a joint press conference, in New Delhi.

Protest after Indian fishermen jailed in SL
Protest after Indian fishermen jailed in SL Photo: PTI
Family members stage a protest demanding release of Indian fishermen who are jailed in Sri Lanka, at Thangachimadam, in Rameshwaram.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.

Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama Photo: PTI
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama during a sermon on the occasion of 'Chotrul Duechen' (Day of Offerings, 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month), at Tsuglag Khang Temple, in Dharamshala.

AAP, Congress joint press conference
AAP, Congress joint press conference Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Sandeep Pathak with Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Deepak Babaria and Arvinder Singh Lovely during a joint press conference, in New Delhi.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) symbol launch Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar with party leaders during the launch of party's new symbol, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad district.

Jayalalithaa birth anniversary
Jayalalithaa birth anniversary Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a programme organised on the 76th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, in Chennai.

Jayalalithaa birth anniversary
Jayalalithaa birth anniversary Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami pays homage to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary, in Chennai.

