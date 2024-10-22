Cyclone Dana To Hit Odisha, West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm named Dana. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Sagar Island on Thursday night (October 24) and Friday (October 25).
The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha and West Bengal on these days, with heavy rainfall expected to continue through Friday. Roads and railway services may be disrupted in coastal areas due to high-speed winds and flooding.
A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, which turned into a depression early Tuesday, about 730 km from Paradip (Odisha) and 740 km from Sagar Island (West Bengal). The IMD said the system is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.
Preparations Underway
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Coast Guard, and local authorities are on high alert. Both the Odisha and West Bengal governments have started evacuating people from vulnerable coastal regions.
Schools and community buildings in coastal districts have been prepared as relief shelters. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, and those already at sea are being recalled for safety.
Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner, DK Singh, has ordered the closure of schools in 14 districts, including Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara, from Wednesday to Friday. The government is taking all necessary precautions, stocking relief centres with food, water, and essential supplies.
The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts in Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur. In West Bengal, districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas are expected to see significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday.
Impact and Cancellations
Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, starting Thursday night through Friday morning. The cyclone may disrupt highways and railway operations in affected regions.
In light of the cyclone, President Draupadi Murmu has postponed her three-day visit to Odisha, and Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his scheduled visit to West Bengal's Petrapole.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured the public that the state is fully prepared for the cyclone, aiming for a "zero casualty" outcome.
Both state governments continue to monitor the situation as Cyclone Dana approaches.