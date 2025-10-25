Odisha To Receive Heavy Rain As Bay Of Bengal Depression Intensifies

IMD issues warnings; strong winds and rough seas expected along Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

  • IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha from October 26–29.

  • Squally winds of 35–60 kmph expected along Odisha coast; fishermen advised to stay ashore.

  • Landslide-prone districts on alert; evacuations may be carried out if required.

Odisha is expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next three days following the intensification of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD has issued 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) weather warnings for several districts in the state.

In its latest update, the weather office said the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal "moved nearly westwards and concentrated into a depression," now centred about 420 kilometres west-southwest of Port Blair and 1,040 kilometres south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

“It is likely to move west-north-westwards, intensifying into a deep depression by Sunday, and further developing into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to shift northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD bulletin stated.

According to a scientist at the Bhubaneswar IMD centre, a depression follows a low-pressure area and precedes a cyclonic storm.

Dr Manorama Mohanty, director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, noted that coastal Andhra Pradesh may face the most significant impact, while Odisha is expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rain, gusty winds, and localised thunderstorms."

The IMD also warned of very rough sea conditions during the cyclone, advising fishermen not to venture into the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, and along and off Tamil NaduAndhra Pradesh coasts until 29 October. Fishing is also not recommended off the Odisha coast from 26 to 29 October.

Squally winds of 35–45 kmph are expected along and off the Odisha coast from 26 October, increasing to 50–60 kmph by 28–29 October.

Reported PTI, Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said district collectors have been instructed to remain alert and prepared. Landslide-prone districts, including Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur, are to monitor the situation closely and evacuate residents to safer locations if necessary.

(With inputs from PTI)

