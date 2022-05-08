Sunday, May 08, 2022
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Preparation For Amit Shah’s Assam Visit

Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam on a three-day visit from Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 08 May 2022 9:55 am

Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam on a three-day visit from Sunday night, officials said.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Shah will attend several functions, including one to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA government in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations for the various programmes of the Union minister on Saturday.

The Union minister will arrive here on May 8 and leave for Mankachar in South Salmara district on May 9 to review the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the officials said.

On the same day, he will lay the foundation and do the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

After returning to the state capital, Shah will inaugurate the Census office and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

On May 10, the Union Home minister will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at the Nehru Stadium and inaugurate Integrated Directorate of government departments, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner's Office, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, and the Police Reserve at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Shah is also scheduled to address a rally to mark the completion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA government in the state at the Khanapara Veterinary field on Tuesday.

In view of ''Amit Shahji's upcoming visit to Assam from May 8, reviewed preparations for the programmes at Mankachar, Tamulpur and Guwahati. Directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the programme'', the chief minister tweeted.

(with inputs from PTI)

