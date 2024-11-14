Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes the impact of war on children and how children have been the worst affected by the war in Gaza.
Apart from this, Delhi's toxic AQI levels continue to engulf the national capital with a blanket of smog. The high levels of pollutions have once again raised health concerns for the residents across the capital region.
Here is a look at the top stories for November 14 -
Children's Day 2024: Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
A few months ago, a heart-breaking image from Gaza was circulating on social media – that of 10-year-old Tala Abu Ajwa, her body wrapped in a white shroud with her pink roller skates still on. The image was symbolic of the thousands of children in the war-torn land hoping to briefly escape the grim reality around them, but unable to.
As the war in Gaza rages on, we must acknowledge and remember the unimaginable horrors endured by the children in war. Outlook's stories from Gaza show how the lives of children have been affected through the years. READ MORE HERE.
War Against Women - Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code
Weeks after a university student stripped on campus in Iran for refusing to wear the hijab, causing a stir in the Islamic Republic.
According to various media reports Iran is working towards introducing a special mental health clinic for women who resist wearing the hijab and are not following the dress code enforced by the government. READ FULL STORY HERE
As Delhi Chokes, COP29 Urges India For SLCP Reduction
As the pollution levels soar in Delhi, the climate experts at the ongoing COP29 summit urged India to work on reducing short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs).
SLCPs are air pollutants and greenhouse gases like methane, black carbon, ground-level ozone, and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). These are considered major contributors to both air quality degradation and global warming. READ MORE HERE
Tamil Nadu Doctors Announce Indefinite Strike
Hours after a doctor was stabbed by a patient's son during hospital hours, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association announced an indefinite strike. The doctors body has called on the government to ensure better safety of healthcare workers in the state. READ HERE.
NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In Inaugural Season
Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, will be participating in the inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL).
The Champions Trophy winner has already participated in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and will also be representing in the Big Cricket League. READ FULL STORY HERE