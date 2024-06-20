National

Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing Joon entering the restaurant where a woman was already present and shortly after Joon took his seat, two unidentified assailants arrived and fired at least 38 rounds and killing him on the spot.

Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi
info_icon

In a the latest development regarding the murder of a man at the Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday, the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the shop.

According to a senior police officer, the Bhau-Bawana gang used a woman, in her 20s, to call the deceased named Joon at the food joint.

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing Joon entering the restaurant where the woman was already present and shortly after Joon took his seat, two unidentified assailants arrived and fired at least 38 rounds, fatally shooting him before fleeing the scene, reported PTI.

Another CCTV footage was also retrieved from metro stations where it has been revealed that the woman took a train from GTB Nagar Metro Station to reach Rajouri Garden. After the murder, she again took the metro from Rajouri Garden and deboarded at Shakurpur Metro Station.

The Delhi Police is suspecting that the conspiracy for the killing of a man in a Rajouri Garden food outlet was hatched by fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau to avenge the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

Aman Joon, 26 hailed from Haryana's Jhajjar.

The killing is now being seen as a consequence of an ongoing war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Police suspected that one more man, who was standing outside the food joint on his bike, was involved in the murder.

Hours after the murder, a social media post emerged in which fugitive gangster Bhau took the responsibility of the attack, the officer said.

The post said the gang had avenged the killing of 'Shakti Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by a rival gang.

The post also mentioned the names of gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur, and Neeraj Faridpur. The killings will continue, it also said.

The post also read 'Bhau Gang since 2020' and '14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo' (gave 40 bullets against your 14, you can count), the officer said. Police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post.

The Bhau gang, which operates in Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for making extortion bids, the officer said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
  2. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
  3. Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi
  4. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More
Entertainment News
  1. Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest
  2. Pankaj Tripathi Insists Actors Are Just Puppets, Writers Or Directors Are Masters
  3. Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'
  4. Goldie Hawn Says It Would Be Fun And Crazy To Make A Movie With Her Famous Family
  5. Shweta Tripathi Opens Up On Pay Disparity: I Was Given A Smaller Vanity Van As Compared To My Male Co-Actors
Sports News
  1. India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: India Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Afghanistan In Super 8s
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  4. WI Vs ENG, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Bairstow Impresses Buttler With 'Senior Player's Innings'
  5. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  2. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  3. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  4. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  5. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths