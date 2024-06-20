Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi

In a the latest development regarding the murder of a man at the Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday, the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the shop.
According to a senior police officer, the Bhau-Bawana gang used a woman, in her 20s, to call the deceased named Joon at the food joint.
Police have obtained CCTV footage showing Joon entering the restaurant where the woman was already present and shortly after Joon took his seat, two unidentified assailants arrived and fired at least 38 rounds, fatally shooting him before fleeing the scene, reported PTI.
Another CCTV footage was also retrieved from metro stations where it has been revealed that the woman took a train from GTB Nagar Metro Station to reach Rajouri Garden. After the murder, she again took the metro from Rajouri Garden and deboarded at Shakurpur Metro Station.
The Delhi Police is suspecting that the conspiracy for the killing of a man in a Rajouri Garden food outlet was hatched by fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau to avenge the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.
Aman Joon, 26 hailed from Haryana's Jhajjar.
The killing is now being seen as a consequence of an ongoing war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.
Police suspected that one more man, who was standing outside the food joint on his bike, was involved in the murder.
Hours after the murder, a social media post emerged in which fugitive gangster Bhau took the responsibility of the attack, the officer said.
The post said the gang had avenged the killing of 'Shakti Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by a rival gang.
The post also mentioned the names of gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur, and Neeraj Faridpur. The killings will continue, it also said.
The post also read 'Bhau Gang since 2020' and '14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo' (gave 40 bullets against your 14, you can count), the officer said. Police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post.
The Bhau gang, which operates in Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for making extortion bids, the officer said.